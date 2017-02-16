FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Pound Rises

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Thursday as the pound firmed up and Cobham issued another profit warning, saying it would take a £574m impairment across several of its units.





The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.39 percent at 7,273 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.

Weaker metals prices sent mining stocks lower, with Anglo American and Antofagasta losing more than 2 percent each.

BP Plc fell about 1.5 percent and AstraZeneca lost 1 percent as their shares traded ex-dividend.

Cobham slumped as much as 20 percent as the beleaguered aerospace group issued its fifth profit warning in less than two years, saying it now expects full-year 2016 Group underlying trading profit to be 225 million pounds, down from its prior outlook of 245 million pounds.

Electra Private Equity shares rose about 1 percent. The buyout fund's portfolio manager Epiris said its portfolio company AXIO Group has sold aviation intelligence group OAG to funds managed by Vitruvian Partners for around $215m.

