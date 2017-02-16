Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Pound Rises




16.02.17 11:17
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell on Thursday as the pound firmed up and Cobham issued another profit warning, saying it would take a £574m impairment across several of its units.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 28 points or 0.39 percent at 7,273 in late opening deals after rising half a percent the previous day.


Weaker metals prices sent mining stocks lower, with Anglo American and Antofagasta losing more than 2 percent each.


BP Plc fell about 1.5 percent and AstraZeneca lost 1 percent as their shares traded ex-dividend.


Cobham slumped as much as 20 percent as the beleaguered aerospace group issued its fifth profit warning in less than two years, saying it now expects full-year 2016 Group underlying trading profit to be 225 million pounds, down from its prior outlook of 245 million pounds.


Electra Private Equity shares rose about 1 percent. The buyout fund's portfolio manager Epiris said its portfolio company AXIO Group has sold aviation intelligence group OAG to funds managed by Vitruvian Partners for around $215m.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
11.751 minus
-0,36%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
788 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 10:16
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...