FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Miners Retreat




22.12.16 11:10
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Thursday as lower base metal prices weighed on miners and traders kept an eye on key U.

S. data due tonight for further clues to growth.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 6 points or 0.09 percent at 7,035 in late opening deals after ending the previous session largely unchanged.


Antofagasta, BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio Tinto dropped 1-2 percent as copper hit a one-month low on worries about an oversupplied market.


Prices for zinc, nickel and oil also fell as the dollar hovered near a 14-year-high against a basket of currencies.


Insurance giant Legal & General Group slid half a percent after appointing Jeff Davies as its Group Chief Financial Officer.


