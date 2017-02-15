Erweiterte Funktionen



FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 After UK Unemployment Data




15.02.17 11:04
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares hit their highest level in a month on Wednesday, as the prospects of higher interest rates lifted banks and the pound retreated after the release of unemployment report, which showed that U.

K.unemployment fell by 7,000 to 1.6 million people in three months to December, leaving the jobless rate at 4.8 percent.


The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.44 percent at 7,301 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.


Banks were broadly higher, with Barclays, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Scotland rising 1-2 percent.


IAG rose over 1 percent despite British Airways cabin crew announcing four more days of strikes starting Feb. 22.


Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore gained 1-2 percent as copper prices rose on the London Metal Exchange on concerns over a disruption to global supplies.


Tullow oil lost 1 percent as oil prices dipped on concerns about rising supply from U.S. shale output.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Werte im Artikel
11.796 plus
+0,20%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
787 PSA Umsatz und Gewinnsteige. 08:33
21 L Oreal (WKN: 853888) 09.02.17
143 Societe Generale, wie geht es . 04.05.16
22 Bouygues, ein gesunder Franzos. 24.02.16
2 ACCOR 14.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...