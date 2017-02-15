FTSE 100 Climbs Above 7300 After UK Unemployment Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares hit their highest level in a month on Wednesday, as the prospects of higher interest rates lifted banks and the pound retreated after the release of unemployment report, which showed that U.



K.unemployment fell by 7,000 to 1.6 million people in three months to December, leaving the jobless rate at 4.8 percent.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 32 points or 0.44 percent at 7,301 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.

Banks were broadly higher, with Barclays, HSBC Holdings, Standard Chartered and Royal Bank of Scotland rising 1-2 percent.

IAG rose over 1 percent despite British Airways cabin crew announcing four more days of strikes starting Feb. 22.

Miners Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Glencore gained 1-2 percent as copper prices rose on the London Metal Exchange on concerns over a disruption to global supplies.

Tullow oil lost 1 percent as oil prices dipped on concerns about rising supply from U.S. shale output.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM