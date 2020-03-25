Erweiterte Funktionen



Gladstone Land Corporation - FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 25.03.2020-003




25.03.20 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 25.03.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 25.03.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA 3L4 XFRA US3765491010 GLADSTONE LAND CO.DL-,001 EQ01 EQU EUR N CA 47W XFRA US64129T2078 NEUROTROPE INC. DL -,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N CA KUI XFRA ZAE000085346 KUMBA IRON ORE LTD RC -01 EQ01 EQU EUR N

Aktuell
Neuer Real Estate Hot Stock nach 5.233% mit Vivacon AG und 1.239% mit Westgrund AG.
Börsenstar Lars Schriewer steigt ein



ACCENTRO Real Estate AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,20 € 10,20 € -1,00 € -9,80% 25.03./09:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3765491010 A1KCL7 13,00 € 8,60 €
Werte im Artikel
15,30 plus
+15,91%
0,90 plus
+7,14%
9,20 minus
-9,80%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
AMEX 10,49 $ +2,84%  23.03.20
Nasdaq 10,19 $ -3,04%  24.03.20
NYSE 10,10 $ -4,27%  24.03.20
Stuttgart 9,20 € -9,80%  08:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock Europas. 13.250 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 42.150 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

Hemp for Health Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...