The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 19.03.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 19.03.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA DE000BLB8YH9 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/31 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB8YJ5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/35 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB8YK3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/32 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DDA0XX4 DZ BANK IS.A1304 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DK0WSZ5 DEKA DL FESTZINS 20/23 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000NLB2930 NORDLB 20/27 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA US06051GJA85 BK AMERICA 20/51 FLR BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA XS2077544554 PRIDE INV. 20/41 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS2128003840 OPDENERGY 20/24 FLR 3 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA XS2128005548 OPDENERGY 20/24 FLR 3 BD01 BON EUR N CA 7V91 XFRA FR0013481835 VISIOMED GROUP EO 0,80 EQ00 EQU EUR Y