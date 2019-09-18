Erweiterte Funktionen



18.09.19 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 18.09.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 18.09.2019 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA 0HV XFRA US29415F1049 ENVISTA HOLDINGS DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 2I2 XFRA US3698221013 GEN.FIN.CORP(DEL)DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 1K0 XFRA US4495851085 IGM BIOSCIENCES DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA WIJ XFRA US9706461053 WILLIS LEASE FIN. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,18 € 52,99 € -0,81 € -1,53% 18.09./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9706461053 920892 67,00 € 28,78 €
Werte im Artikel
9,67 plus
+4,77%
52,18 minus
-1,53%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 59,51 $ 0,00%  06.08.19
Nasdaq 57,58 $ 0,00%  17.09.19
AMEX 61,26 $ 0,00%  01.08.19
Berlin 52,18 € -1,53%  08:08
  = Realtime
