The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 17.04.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.04.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA XS2159800494 WORLD BK 20/23 MTN BD02 BON GBP N CA NWW XFRA BMG6260K1595 MONGOLIA ENERG. HD-,02 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA BH3A XFRA BZP211481122 CARIBBEAN INVEST.HLD.NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N CA F5X XFRA CA3038971022 FAIRFAX INDIA HLDGS EQ00 EQU EUR N CA G2V2 XFRA CA36315W3012 GALANTAS GOLD CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA GMS1 XFRA CA45250P1062 IMAGINEAR INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA G0EA XFRA US37951D3008 GLOBAL EAGLE ENT.DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N CA 2YP XFRA US42225T1079 HEALTH CATALYST INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N