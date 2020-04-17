Erweiterte Funktionen



GALANTAS GOLD CORP. - FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 17.04.2020-002




17.04.20 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 17.04.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 17.04.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA XS2159800494 WORLD BK 20/23 MTN BD02 BON GBP N CA NWW XFRA BMG6260K1595 MONGOLIA ENERG. HD-,02 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA BH3A XFRA BZP211481122 CARIBBEAN INVEST.HLD.NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N CA F5X XFRA CA3038971022 FAIRFAX INDIA HLDGS EQ00 EQU EUR N CA G2V2 XFRA CA36315W3012 GALANTAS GOLD CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA GMS1 XFRA CA45250P1062 IMAGINEAR INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA G0EA XFRA US37951D3008 GLOBAL EAGLE ENT.DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N CA 2YP XFRA US42225T1079 HEALTH CATALYST INC. EQ01 EQU EUR N

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock von Stargeologe Klaus Eckhof meldet Milliarden-Gold-Lagerstätte
2,85 Mio. Unzen (Indicated) und 3,56 Mio. Unzen (Inferred)


AJN Resources Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0167 € 0,0139 € 0,0028 € +20,14% 17.04./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA36315W3012 A2P2T6 0,017 € 0,014 €
Werte im Artikel
0,40 plus
+56,86%
0,017 plus
+20,14%
6,84 plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
-    plus
0,00%
25,08 minus
-3,17%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 0,0167 € +20,14%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
971% Hot Stock investiert in bahnbrechende Coronavirus COVID-19 Behandlung. Hydroxychloroquin-Pflaster soll Nebenwirkungen reduzieren

Codebase Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...