The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 13.03.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 13.03.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA DE000CZ45VU7 COBA MTN 20/28 S.952 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DD5AQG3 DZ BANK CLN E.9879 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DDA0XU0 DZ BANK IS.A1301 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000HLB2SH8 LB.HESS.-THR.ZI.DI.03A/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA FR0013495181 DANONE 20/27 MTN BD00 BON EUR N CA L6V2 XFRA CA76112T3091 RESINCO CAPITAL PARTNERS EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 5ESG XFRA IE00BKS7L097 I.M.-I.S+P 500 ESG DLAC EQ00 EQU EUR Y CA 8CC1 XFRA US19188J3005 COCRYSTAL PHARMA DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 4HZ XFRA US6744341057 OBLONG INC. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA UTM XFRA US9174881089 UTAH MED. PRODS DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N