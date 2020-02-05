The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 05.02.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.02.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA 1CU XFRA CA25471U1003 DISCOVERY METALS CORP. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA TRD1 XFRA IE00BKWD3C98 IM2-US T.BD0-1Y DLD EQ00 EQU EUR Y CA 22R1 XFRA US2123263004 CONTRAFECT CORP. DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 487 XFRA US2256551092 CRESCENT CAP.BDC DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA MM6A XFRA US68404L2016 OPTION CARE HEALTH DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 3LO XFRA US73931J1097 POWERFLEET INC. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA I5X XFRA US74017N1054 PRECIGEN INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA S86 XFRA US78463M1071 SPS COMMERCE INC. DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N