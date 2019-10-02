Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Instrument":

The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 02.10.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 02.10.2019 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA DE000DDA0TG7 DZ BANK IS.A1165 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DDA0TJ1 DZ BANK IS.A1167 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DDA0TK9 DZ BANK IS.A1168 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DDA0TQ6 DZ BANK IS.A1173 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DK0U7F7 DEKA DL FESTZINS 19/21 BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000DK0U7G5 DEKA NK FESTZINS 19/22 BD00 BON NOK N CA XFRA DE000DL19UW8 DT.BANK MTH 19/29 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA FR0125769903 UNEDIC 19-04.10.22 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA USC7976PAB25 ROYAL BK CDA 19/22 REGS BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA XS2048615525 DZ BANK IS.A1162 BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA XS2053053273 MAND.LIF.IN. 19/49 FLR BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS1843433555 PETR10 19/24 CV REGS BD02 BON USD N CA PU11 XFRA DE000A1YC996 LUMALAND AG NA O.N. EQ00 EQU EUR Y CA 2DQ XFRA US00215W1009 ASE TECHN.HLDG.CO.LTD. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA XFRA US78781P1057 SAILP.TECH.HLDG. DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA WW6 XFRA US98262P1012 WW INTL INC. EQ00 EQU EUR N CA WYZI XFRA IE0033535075 COMGEST GROWTH WORLD DLAC FD00 EQU EUR N