RUMBLEON CL.B - FRA:New Instruments available on XETRA - 01.04.2020-003




01.04.20 00:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 01.04.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 01.04.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA EAJD XFRA GB00BWWYSP41 VALIRX PLC LS-,125 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 4RB XFRA US0953061068 BLUE BIRD CORP. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 0VY XFRA US44975P1030 I-MAB SPONS.ADS/1 -,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N CA 4Q0 XFRA US7813862064 RUMBLEON CL.B DL-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

