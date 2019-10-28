The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 28.10.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 28.10.2019 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA AT0000A0ZHF1 VOESTALPINE 13/UND.FLRMTN BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000A1CRUU2 CAPEX GRUNDST.ITV 09/19 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DZ1JPJ3 DZ BANK IS.A141 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS0918297382 METALLOINV.FIN. 13/20 BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000CB0BWQ2 COBA STUFENZANL 337 14/19 BD01 BON EUR N CA OE8A XFRA ES00000121O6 SPANIEN 09-19 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB6U23 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 18/22 BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA US9128283B45 US TREASURY 2019 FLR BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA US912828F627 US TREASURY 2019 BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA US912828TV24 US TREASURY 2019 BD02 BON USD N CA HEID XFRA XS0458685913 HDLBGCEM.FIN.LU.MTN.09/19 BD02 BON EUR N