The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 27.05.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 27.05.2019 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA CA459058DR15 WORLD BK 14/19 MTN BD00 BON CAD N CA XFRA CH0240625902 SCHOEN KLINIK ANL.14/19 BD00 BON CHF N CA XFRA DE000DDA0KK8 DZ BANK IS.A939 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DZ1J2H6 DZ BANK CLN E.8664 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DZ1JEP4 DZ BANK CLN E.7958 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS0787510618 PHILIP MORRIS INTL 12/19 BD00 BON EUR N CA EMVA XFRA XS0935833292 EMIRATES NBD FLR 13/UND. BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA US18683KAD37 CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 2021 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA US191216BV17 COCA-COLA CO. 16/19 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000DZ1J2D5 DZ BANK CLN E.8660 BD02 BON EUR N CA WDPE XFRA US25468PDA12 DISNEY (WALT)CO. 14/19MTN BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA XS1110862148 CELANESE US 2019 BD02 BON EUR N CA TF7C XFRA US902494BA07 TYSON FOODS 17/19 FLR BD03 BON USD N