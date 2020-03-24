The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 24.03.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 24.03.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA UNCE XFRA BE0002428036 UCB 13/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000A2E4QX8 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 17/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB45Y3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/23 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DG4T945 DZ BANK IS.A736 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DK0B1F3 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.7266 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DZ1JR88 DZ BANK IS.C46 13/20 VAR BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000HSH5Z36 HCOB DL ZS4 16/20 BD00 BON USD N CA FMYK XFRA US345397XF55 FORD MOTOR CRED. 15/20 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000DG4T2P4 DZ BANK IS.A488 BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA US50066RAE62 KOREA NAT. OIL 17/20 FLR BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA XS1493428426 COMP.DE ST.-GOBAIN 16/20 BD02 BON EUR N