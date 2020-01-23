Erweiterte Funktionen



23.01.20 01:00
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 23.01.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 23.01.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA CH0020372402 OESTERR. K.BK 05-20 BD00 BON CHF N CA XFRA DE000HSH5XK2 HCOB FZ P1 16/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB27P9 BAY.LDSBK.IS 15/25 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DZ1J8V4 DZ BANK IS.A452 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000HSH4WV4 HCOB 5/20 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS0475991484 EUR. BK REC.DEV.10/20 MTN BD01 BON BRL N CA XFRA NZADBDT005C8 ASIAN DEV. BK 2020 MTN BD02 BON NZD N CA KW6X XFRA US500769GM08 K.F.W.ANL.V.15/20 CD BD02 BON CAD N CA XFRA XS1172051424 BAOSTEEL FIN.15 PTY.15/20 BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA XS1175865028 CIBC 15/20 MTN BD02 BON EUR N CA 0WBC XFRA AT000B073754 S-WOHNBAUBANK 09-20 1 BD03 BON EUR N CA IKHK XFRA DE000A2AA105 STARDSL AG EQ00 EQU EUR Y

Bitte warten...