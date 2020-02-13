The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 13.02.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 13.02.2020 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA E5BV XFRA CA298785GT79 EIB EUR.INV.BK 15/20 MTN BD00 BON CAD N CA XFRA DE000A1YCQJ9 STADT HAMBURG LSA 16/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB3YA5 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 16/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000DK9FTT2 DEKABANK DGZ IHS.6421 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000HSH5ZR2 HCOB MZC 11 16/20 BD00 BON EUR N CA OF33 XFRA FR0012536704 CIE F.FONCIER 15-20 MTN BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS1135611652 ALFA BOND ISS. 14/25 FLR BD00 BON USD N CA ALCB XFRA USL0178WAF97 ALTICE FIN.15/23 REGS BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA XS0094073672 NATL GRID ELECTR. 99/24 BD01 BON GBP N CA XFRA DE000NLB2EV1 NORDLB IS.S.1339 BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA US172967JJ16 CITIGROUP 15/20 BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA US651229AU09 NEWELL BRANDS 16/21 BD02 BON USD N CA XFRA XS0348431551 NATL GRID GAS 08/20 MTN BD02 BON GBP N CA TLSE XFRA XS0592627003 TELIA COMPANY AB 11/20MTN BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS1188117391 SANTDR CONS.FIN.15/20 MTN BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA XS1190663952 BBVA SA 15/UND. FLR 3 BD02 BON EUR N