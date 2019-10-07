The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 07.10.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 07.10.2019 TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP CA XFRA AT0000A0WNZ4 ERSTE GP BNK AG 12-19 MTN BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000A1DAAJ1 DZ HYP PF.R.285 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000A1RE5F7 NIEDERS.SCH.A.12/19 A.831 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB0TT1 BAY.LDSBK.IS.13/19 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000BLB4ZN3 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 17/25 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000HLB4HF1 LB.HESS.-THR.GMF 04A/2013 BD00 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000LB1DZM7 LBBW DL-STUFENZINS 17/19 BD00 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000A2AAN96 IKB DT.IND.BK.MTN 16/19DL BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000HSH3321 HCOB MZC 14 12/19 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000NLB8HC1 NORDLB IS.S.1970 BD01 BON EUR N CA XFRA US05508WAA36 B + G FOODS INC.(NEW)2021 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA US50075NAZ78 MONDELEZ INTL 10/40 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA US806605AH42 MERCK + CO. 2037 BD01 BON USD N CA XFRA DE000HLB3QH0 LB.HESS.THR.CARRARA10B/16 BD02 BON EUR N CA XFRA DE000NLB1H38 NORDLB KOMBI INFL. 19/12 BD02 BON EUR N CA PNEG XFRA DE000A12UMG0 PNE AG WA 14/19 EQ00 EQU EUR N