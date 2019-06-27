Erweiterte Funktionen
Great Atlantic Resources - FRA: DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM XETRA - 27.06.2019
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 27.06.2019 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 27.06.2019 ISIN Name AU000000TBH6 BETMAKERS HOLDINGS, THE CA36870T2065 GENENEWS LTD CA3900872035 GREAT ATLANTIC RES CORP. US16943W1053 CHINA GREEN AGRIC.DL-,001
