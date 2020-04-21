Erweiterte Funktionen



Global Gaming Technologies - FRA: DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM XETRA - 21.04.2020




21.04.20 19:35
Xetra Newsboard

The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 21.04.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 21.04.2020 ISIN CA37959M2031 CA5914081099 DE000BLB06U3

Aktuell
Hanf besiegt den Muskelkater im Milliardenmarkt Fitness
Neuer Cannabis Hot Stock nach 294.900% mit Canopy Growth (CGC)


Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Global Gaming Technologies


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,015 $ 0,017 $ -0,002 $ -11,76% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA37959M2031 A2PFYA 0,13 $ 0,0025 $
Werte im Artikel
100,46 plus
0,00%
0,0020 plus
-
0,015 minus
-11,76%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,0035 € 08.01.20
Hamburg 0,003 € 0,00%  08.01.20
München 0,002 € 0,00%  09.01.20
Berlin 0,005 € 0,00%  08.01.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,015 $ -11,76%  19:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) und Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP). Neuer 689% eCommerce Hot Stock erhält 5 Mio. $ Finanzierung für 100 Mio. $ Deals

SponsorsOne Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
100 Die neue Ära von Global Gamin. 12.02.20
81 Global Gaming Techs 29.10.19
2984 Global Blockchain Technologies . 03.04.19
67 Ein globales Gaming-Unternehme. 19.03.19
3 Löschung 13.02.19
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...