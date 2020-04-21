Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Gaming Technologies - FRA: DELETION OF INSTRUMENTS FROM XETRA - 21.04.2020
21.04.20 19:35
Xetra Newsboard
The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 21.04.2020 Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 21.04.2020 ISIN CA37959M2031 CA5914081099 DE000BLB06U3
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 $
|0,017 $
|-0,002 $
|-11,76%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA37959M2031
|A2PFYA
|0,13 $
|0,0025 $
100,46
0,00%
0,0020
-
0,015
-11,76%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0035 €
|-
|08.01.20
|Hamburg
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|München
|0,002 €
|0,00%
|09.01.20
|Berlin
|0,005 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,015 $
|-11,76%
|19:41
= Realtime
