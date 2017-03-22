Investor Relations Press Release

March 22, 2017

FMO Sells Holding in TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC PLC (LSE: TBCG) was notified on 22 March 2017 by the Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. ("FMO") that it has sold its remaining holding of shares in TBC PLC on 22 March 2017.

The shares sold by FMO were acquired by a number of institutional investors from the UK, USA and continental Europe through an accelerated bookbuild transaction managed by Barclays and Renaissance Capital.



FMO was one of JSC TBC Bank's ("TBC Bank") four original International Financial Institution ("IFI") shareholders, holding 4.4% of TBC Bank's share capital after the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of TBC Bank's Global Depository Receipts ("GDRs") in June 2014 and 4.4% of TBC PLC following its listing on premium segment of London Stock Exchange ("LSE") in August 2016. The IFI shareholders held, in aggregate, 55.8% of TBC Bank's share capital before TBC Bank's IPO in June 2014 and they sold down their positions to, in aggregate, 13,152,393 shares or 26.7% of TBC Bank's share capital during its IPO in June 2014. Following TBC PLC's listing on premium segment of LSE in August 2016, the IFI shareholders held, in aggregate, 23.2% of TBC PLC's share capital. After FMO's exit from its shareholding in TBC PLC, the IFI shareholders' aggregate holding will (according to TBC PLC's internal estimates and assuming no other acquisitions by the IFI shareholders) amount to approximately 15.1% of the total share capital of TBC PLC. Despite exiting its position in the shares, FMO intends to continue its extensive commercial relationship with TBC Bank on the funding side.

For further enquiries, please contact: Head of Investor Relations Anna Romelashvili ir@tbcbank.com.ge

About FMO FMO is the Dutch development bank. As a leading impact investor FMO supports sustainable private sector growth in developing countries and emerging markets by investing in ambitious projects and entrepreneurs. FMO believes that a strong private sector leads to economic and social development, and has a 45-year proven track record of empowering people to employ their skills and improve their quality of life. FMO focuses on three sectors that have high development impact: financial institutions, energy, and agribusiness, food & water. With a committed portfolio of EUR 9.8 billion spanning over 85 countries, FMO is one of the larger bilateral private sector developments banks globally. For more information please visit www.fmo.nl.

About TBC PLC TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

About TBC Bank TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 31.1% of loans (or 38.9% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic and 33.0% of non-banking deposits (or 37.8% taking into account TBC Bank's holding in JSC Bank Republic) as at 31 December 2016, according to the data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

Contact Details: If you have any questions or if you need additional information please contact IR@tbcbank.com.ge or visit our website www.tbcbankgroup.com

