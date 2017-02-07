FMC Corp. Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance
07.02.17 00:13
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the company expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60, an increase of 20 percent (at the mid-point) versus 2016 adjusted earnings per share.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
FMC reported earnings of $16 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to a loss of $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding various restructuring charges, adjusted earnings were $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 14 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was $866 million, down 4 percent year-over-year.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,67 $
|60,30 $
|0,37 $
|+0,61%
|07.02./00:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3024913036
|871138
|62,84 $
|32,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,30 €
|-0,35%
|06.02.17
|NYSE
|60,67 $
|+0,61%
|06.02.17
|Frankfurt
|56,032 €
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|München
|56,03 €
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|Stuttgart
|55,84 €
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|Berlin
|55,94 €
|-0,29%
|06.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|55,92 €
|-0,55%
|06.02.17
