FMC Corp. Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the company expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60, an increase of 20 percent (at the mid-point) versus 2016 adjusted earnings per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

FMC reported earnings of $16 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to a loss of $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding various restructuring charges, adjusted earnings were $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 14 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was $866 million, down 4 percent year-over-year.

