Erweiterte Funktionen



FMC Corp. Issues 2017 Earnings Guidance




07.02.17 00:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) announced the company expects 2017 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.20 to $3.60, an increase of 20 percent (at the mid-point) versus 2016 adjusted earnings per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.32. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


FMC reported earnings of $16 million, or $0.12 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to a loss of $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Excluding various restructuring charges, adjusted earnings were $0.88 per share for the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of 14 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was $866 million, down 4 percent year-over-year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,67 $ 60,30 $ 0,37 $ +0,61% 07.02./00:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3024913036 871138 62,84 $ 32,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,30 € -0,35%  06.02.17
NYSE 60,67 $ +0,61%  06.02.17
Frankfurt 56,032 € 0,00%  06.02.17
München 56,03 € 0,00%  06.02.17
Stuttgart 55,84 € 0,00%  06.02.17
Berlin 55,94 € -0,29%  06.02.17
Düsseldorf 55,92 € -0,55%  06.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Lithium: FMC und SQM 21.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...