FMC Corp. Announces 14% Gain In Q4 Earnings
06.02.17 22:54
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $118.8 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $103.8 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $865.6 million. This was down from $899.3 million last year.
FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $118.8 Mln. vs. $103.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $865.6 Mln vs. $899.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,67 $
|60,30 $
|0,37 $
|+0,61%
|06.02./23:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3024913036
|871138
|62,84 $
|32,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,30 €
|-0,35%
|20:37
|NYSE
|60,67 $
|+0,61%
|22:03
|Frankfurt
|56,032 €
|0,00%
|16:13
|München
|56,03 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|55,84 €
|0,00%
|16:48
|Berlin
|55,94 €
|-0,29%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|55,92 €
|-0,55%
|09:29
