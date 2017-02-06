Erweiterte Funktionen



FMC Corp. Announces 14% Gain In Q4 Earnings




06.02.17 22:54
dpa-AFX


BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $118.8 million, or $0.88 per share. This was up from $103.8 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $865.6 million. This was down from $899.3 million last year.


FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $118.8 Mln. vs. $103.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $865.6 Mln vs. $899.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,67 $ 60,30 $ 0,37 $ +0,61% 06.02./23:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3024913036 871138 62,84 $ 32,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,30 € -0,35%  20:37
NYSE 60,67 $ +0,61%  22:03
Frankfurt 56,032 € 0,00%  16:13
München 56,03 € 0,00%  08:01
Stuttgart 55,84 € 0,00%  16:48
Berlin 55,94 € -0,29%  08:08
Düsseldorf 55,92 € -0,55%  09:29
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
4 Lithium: FMC und SQM 21.10.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...