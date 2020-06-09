Erweiterte Funktionen
Metals X - FG5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
09.06.20 08:55
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL METALS X LTD FG5 AU000000MLX7 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0596 €
|0,0596 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.06./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000MLX7
|A0LG1C
|0,17 €
|0,028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,0596 €
|0,00%
|08.06.20
|Frankfurt
|0,0475 €
|+0,64%
|08.06.20
|Hamburg
|0,0475 €
|+0,64%
|08.06.20
|Düsseldorf
|0,0546 €
|+0,37%
|08.06.20
|Stuttgart
|0,0547 €
|+0,37%
|08.06.20
|Berlin
|0,0547 €
|+0,37%
|08.06.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,067 $
|-11,84%
|08.06.20
= Realtime
