Metals X - FG5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




19.09.19 08:52
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL METALS X LTD FG5 AU000000MLX7 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1282 € 0,1282 € -   € 0,00% 19.09./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000MLX7 A0LG1C 0,39 € 0,090 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,1282 € 0,00%  09.09.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,146 $ +18,12%  12.09.19
Düsseldorf 0,1009 € 0,00%  18.09.19
Frankfurt 0,1007 € 0,00%  18.09.19
Hamburg 0,1007 € 0,00%  18.09.19
Berlin 0,115 € 0,00%  18.09.19
Stuttgart 0,1141 € -11,96%  18.09.19
  = Realtime
