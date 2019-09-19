Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Metals X":
Metals X - FG5: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
19.09.19 08:52
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL METALS X LTD FG5 AU000000MLX7 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1282 €
|0,1282 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.09./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000MLX7
|A0LG1C
|0,39 €
|0,090 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1282 €
|0,00%
|09.09.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,146 $
|+18,12%
|12.09.19
|Düsseldorf
|0,1009 €
|0,00%
|18.09.19
|Frankfurt
|0,1007 €
|0,00%
|18.09.19
|Hamburg
|0,1007 €
|0,00%
|18.09.19
|Berlin
|0,115 €
|0,00%
|18.09.19
|Stuttgart
|0,1141 €
|-11,96%
|18.09.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|7
|Metals X - niemand auf der lis.
|24.02.17