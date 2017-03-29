Erweiterte Funktionen

FDA Oks OCREVUS For Relapsing & Primary Progressive Forms Of Multiple Sclerosis




29.03.17 03:12
dpa-AFX


SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved OCREVUS or ocrelizumab as the first and only medicine for both relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.

The majority of people with MS have a relapsing form or primary progressive MS at diagnosis.


In two identical RMS Phase III studies (OPERA I and OPERA II), OCREVUS demonstrated superior efficacy on the three major markers of disease activity by reducing relapses per year by nearly half, slowing the worsening of disability and significantly reducing MRI lesions compared with Rebif® (high-dose interferon beta-1a) over the two-year controlled treatment period. A similar proportion of people in the OCREVUS group experienced a low rate of serious adverse events and serious infections compared with people in the high-dose interferon beta-1a group in the RMS studies.


In a separate PPMS Phase III study (ORATORIO), OCREVUS was the first and only treatment to significantly slow disability progression and reduce signs of disease activity in the brain (MRI lesions) compared with placebo with a median follow-up of three years. A similar proportion of people in the OCREVUS group experienced adverse events and a low rate of serious adverse events compared with people in the placebo group in the PPMS study.


The most common side effects associated with OCREVUS in all Phase III studies included infusion reactions and upper respiratory tract infections, which were mostly mild to moderate in severity.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
237,15 € 235,05 € 2,10 € +0,89% 28.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012032048 855167 247,70 € 201,70 €
Werte im Artikel
237,15 plus
+0,89%
28,78 minus
-1,67%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		237,431 € +0,07%  28.03.17
Xetra 237,15 € +0,89%  28.03.17
Düsseldorf 237,55 € +0,64%  28.03.17
Frankfurt 236,00 € +0,16%  28.03.17
Berlin 236,58 € +0,09%  28.03.17
München 237,00 € +0,06%  28.03.17
Hamburg 236,69 € 0,00%  28.03.17
Stuttgart 237,121 € 0,00%  28.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 256,16 $ -0,49%  28.03.17
