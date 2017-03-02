Erweiterte Funktionen

FDA Okays Odactra For House Dust Mite Allergies




02.03.17 02:48
dpa-AFX


WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Odactra, the first allergen extract to be administered under the tongue (sublingually) to treat house dust mite (HDM)-induced nasal inflammation (allergic rhinitis), with or without eye inflammation (conjunctivitis), in people 18 through 65 years of age.


Odactra is manufactured for Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck and Co., Inc., Whitehouse Station, N.J. by Catalent Pharma Solutions Limited, United Kingdom.


House dust mite allergies are a reaction to tiny bugs that are commonly found in house dust. Dust mites, close relatives of ticks and spiders, are too small to be seen without a microscope. They are found in bedding, upholstered furniture and carpeting. Individuals with house dust mite allergies may experience a cough, runny nose, nasal itching, nasal congestion, sneezing, and itchy and watery eyes.


The most commonly reported adverse reactions were nausea, itching in the ears and mouth, and swelling of the lips and tongue. The prescribing information includes a boxed warning that severe allergic reactions, some of which can be life-threatening, can occur. As with other FDA-approved allergen extracts administered sublingually, patients receiving Odactra should be prescribed auto-injectable epinephrine. Odactra also has a Medication Guide for distribution to the patient.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


