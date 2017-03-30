FDA Okays Genentech's Ocrevus To Treat Multiple Sclerosis

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Roche Genussscheine":

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Ocrevus or ocrelizumab to treat adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis or MS and primary progressive multiple sclerosis or PPMS.



Ocrevus is an intravenous infusion given by a health care professional. The FDA granted approval of Ocrevus to Genentech Inc.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic, inflammatory, autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body. It is among the most common causes of neurological disability in young adults and occurs more frequently in women than men. For most people with MS, episodes of worsening function (relapses) are initially followed by recovery periods (remissions). Over time, recovery may be incomplete, leading to progressive decline in function and increased disability. Most people experience their first symptoms of MS between the ages of 20 and 40.

The FDA warned that Ocrevus should not be used in patients with hepatitis B infection or a history of life-threatening infusion-related reactions to Ocrevus. Ocrevus must be dispensed with a patient Medication Guide that describes important information about the drug's uses and risks. Ocrevus can cause infusion-related reactions, which can be serious. These reactions include, but are not limited to, itchy skin, rash, hives, skin redness, flushing, low blood pressure, fever, tiredness, dizziness, headache, throat irritation, shortness of breath, swelling of the throat, nausea, and fast heartbeat.

Additionally, Ocrevus may increase the risk for malignancies, particularly breast cancer. Delay Ocrevus treatment for patients with active infections. Vaccination with live or live attenuated vaccines is not recommended in patients receiving Ocrevus.

In addition to the infusion-related reactions, the most common side effect of Ocrevus seen in the clinical trials for relapsing forms of MS was upper respiratory tract infection. The most common side effects in the study of PPMS were upper respiratory tract infection, skin infection, and lower respiratory tract infection.

