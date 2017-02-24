FDA Clears Test To Help Manage Antibiotic Treatment For Respiratory Infections

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Thursday cleared the expanded use of the Vidas Brahms PCT Assay to help health care providers determine if antibiotic treatment should be started or stopped in patients with lower respiratory tract infections, such as community-acquired pneumonia, and stopped in patients with sepsis.



This is the first test to use procalcitonin (PCT), a protein associated with the body's response to a bacterial infection, as a biomarker to help make antibiotic management decisions in patients with these conditions.

"Unnecessary antibiotic use may contribute to the rise in antibiotic-resistant infections," said Alberto Gutierrez, Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "This test may help clinicians make antibiotic treatment decisions."

