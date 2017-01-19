FDA Acknowledges Receipt Of Shire' NDA For SHP465 For ADHD

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) said that the U.



S. Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged receipt of the Class 2 resubmission of a New Drug Application or NDA for SHP465, a long-acting, triple-bead, mixed amphetamine salts formulation.

SHP465 is being evaluated as a potential once-daily treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.

The FDA is expected to provide a decision on or around June 20, 2017, the designated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date.

Shire resubmitted the NDA for SHP465 in response to the Approvable Letter from the FDA (May 18, 2007) that requested additional clinical studies and classified the response as a Class 2 resubmission with a review goal of six months.

There are patents supporting Shire's overall ADHD franchise in the U.S. that extend to 2029. If approved, Shire expects that SHP465 will have three years of Hatch-Waxman exclusivity and at least three patents listed in the FDA Orange Book expiring as late as May 2029. Launch is planned for the second half of 2017.

