FCC Won't Stand In Way Of Time Warner-ATT Merger

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission or FCC does not expect to review AT&T Inc's planned $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc.





FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, stated that he did not foresee a role for the FCC on the takeover.

According to Pai, the transaction would not require FCC review as AT&T doesn't expect to have any broadcast licenses transferred from Time Warner.

In the interview, Pai said, "That is the regulatory hook for FCC review. My understanding is that the deal won't be presented to the commission."

Reuters reported that FCC spokesman Neil Grace confirmed Pai's comments.

Last week, Time Warner announced its plans to sell a broadcast station in Atlanta to Meredith Corp. for $70 million. The sale is expected to speed up the planned merger with AT&T. The station, WPCH-TV in Atlanta, is Time Warner's only FCC-regulated broadcast station. The company also has other, more minor FCC licenses.

Time Warner earlier said that it expected that the only the U.S. Department of Justice's consent is needed for the merger.

Meanwhile, AT&T in January said that it would be able to bypass the FCC as it would not seek to transfer any Time Warner licenses.

The Justice Department is currently reviewing documents submitted on the proposed merger. In order to block a merger, the DoJ has to prove a proposed deal harms competition.

AT&T expects the deal would close by the end of the year.

In recent years, AT&T has clashed with the FCC over major industry regulations. The company previously had said that one benefit of the acquisition is that Time Warner is lightly regulated compared to much of AT&T's existing operations.

