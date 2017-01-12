Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "AT&T":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


FCC Says Verizon, AT&T Violate Net Neutrality




12.01.17 19:44
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has released a new report that says zero-rated video services offered by AT&T and Verizon may violate the agency's open internet rules.


According to FCC's report, AT&T's DirecTV Now online video service and Verizon's FreeBee Data 360, which allows the companies to pay carriers to exempt their data count from customers' data caps, violates the agency's open internet rules.


"These sponsored data offerings may harm consumers and competition by unreasonably discriminating in favor of downstream providers owned or affiliated with the network providers," says Wheeler.


Net neutrality law prohibits Internet service providers from discriminating against any online content. However, the zero rating practices seems to violate these rules.


AT&T exempts usage of its DirecTV Now video service from customer data allowances, which according to Wheeler creates a disadvantage for other mobile video streaming services.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,045 $ 40,61 $ 0,435 $ +1,07% 12.01./20:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00206R1023 A0HL9Z 43,89 $ 33,43 $
Werte im Artikel
41,05 plus
+1,08%
52,81 plus
+0,67%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,382 € -0,14%  18:26
NYSE 41,05 $ +1,08%  20:23
Stuttgart 38,534 € +0,79%  19:31
Frankfurt 38,538 € +0,67%  19:18
Berlin 38,435 € -0,07%  18:42
Düsseldorf 38,00 € -0,78%  11:01
Hamburg 37,975 € -0,85%  08:01
Hannover 37,975 € -0,85%  08:01
Xetra 38,225 € -0,97%  17:28
München 37,975 € -1,76%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
92 AT&T 19.12.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...