FCA US February Sales Down 10%

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported that U.S. sales for the month of February 2017 were 168,326 units, a 10 percent decrease from last year's 187,318 units.





In February, fleet sales of 44,898 units were down 26 percent year over year as FCA US continues its strategy of reducing its sales to the daily rental segment. Fleet sales represented 27 percent of total FCA US sales in February. FCA US retail sales of 123,428 units were down 3 percent for the month, and represented 73 percent of total February sales.

Sales of the Fiat 500 were up 1 percent in February, compared with the same month a year ago. Sales of the new Fiat 124 Spider were up 26 percent compared with the previous month of January.

Sales of the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica - the most awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 - were up in its second month of year-over-year comparisons, and increased 36 percent compared with sales in the previous month of January.

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 443 units were up 843 percent compared with the same month in 2016.

Maserati brand sales of 1,087 units were up 49 percent compared with the same month a year ago.

Ram Truck brand sales were up 4 percent in February, compared with the same month a year ago. Sales of the Ram pickup truck increased 5 percent year over year in the month.

The Dodge Challenger, Dodge Journey, and Dodge Viper each posted sales gains in February, led by the Journey's 55 percent year-over-year increase. The Challenger turned in a 19 percent increase, while Viper sales were up 23 percent in the month.

Three Jeep brand models recorded sales increases in February. Both the Jeep Grand Cherokee - the brand's volume leader for the month - and the Jeep Renegade posted 11 percent year-over-year sales increases. In addition, the Jeep Wrangler logged a 2 percent increase in February.

