FCA, Google Collaborate On Uconnect System Concept Powered By Android




03.01.17 03:19
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.


FCA and Google are using CES 2017 to demonstrate a seamless integration of the award-winning Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android, the world's most popular open-source operating system.


A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.


The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Cast.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
792,45 $ 802,88 $ -10,43 $ -1,30% 31.12./02:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 839,00 $ 672,66 $
9,12 plus
+0,66%
792,45 minus
-1,30%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		768,999 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Hamburg 766,30 € +0,37%  02.01.17
Hannover 766,25 € +0,36%  02.01.17
Berlin 763,79 € +0,04%  02.01.17
Düsseldorf 757,00 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Frankfurt 772,899 € 0,00%  02.01.17
Stuttgart 767,10 € 0,00%  02.01.17
München 764,00 € -0,13%  02.01.17
Nasdaq 792,45 $ -1,30%  30.12.16
  = Realtime
