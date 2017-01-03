FCA, Google Collaborate On Uconnect System Concept Powered By Android

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.





FCA and Google are using CES 2017 to demonstrate a seamless integration of the award-winning Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android, the world's most popular open-source operating system.

A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.

The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Cast.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM