FCA, Google Collaborate On Uconnect System Concept Powered By Android
03.01.17 03:19
dpa-AFX
MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) is in collaboration with Google regarding the next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.
FCA and Google are using CES 2017 to demonstrate a seamless integration of the award-winning Uconnect 8.4-inch connected vehicle system featuring Android, the world's most popular open-source operating system.
A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan.
The Uconnect and Android integration also enable a system that is built for connectivity and compatibility with the universe of popular Android applications. The demonstration will show a seamless integration with Google Assistant, Google Maps and popular Android apps like Pandora, Spotify, NPR One and Pocket Cast.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|792,45 $
|802,88 $
|-10,43 $
|-1,30%
|31.12./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02079K3059
|A14Y6F
|839,00 $
|672,66 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|768,999 €
|0,00%
|02.01.17
|Hamburg
|766,30 €
|+0,37%
|02.01.17
|Hannover
|766,25 €
|+0,36%
|02.01.17
|Berlin
|763,79 €
|+0,04%
|02.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|757,00 €
|0,00%
|02.01.17
|Frankfurt
|772,899 €
|0,00%
|02.01.17
|Stuttgart
|767,10 €
|0,00%
|02.01.17
|München
|764,00 €
|-0,13%
|02.01.17
|Nasdaq
|792,45 $
|-1,30%
|30.12.16
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|14
|FANG Aktien nach dem Trump.
|24.12.16
|618
|Google A0B7FY
|13.12.16
|Löschung
|12.06.16
|267
|Schmutzige Unternehmen
|12.03.16
|122
|Google Split und KapSt.
|09.11.15