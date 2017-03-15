Erweiterte Funktionen


FBI Offers $5 Million Reward For Information On US Citizen's Murder In Yemen




15.03.17 16:13
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The FBI Washington Field Office, in partnership with the U.

S. Department of State's Rewards for Justice program, announced Wednesday a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted in the commission of, the murder of U.S. citizen Joel Wesley Shrum in Yemen.


On March 18, 2012, Joel Wesley Shrum, 29, was driving to his place of employment in Ta'izz, Yemen when two gunmen armed with AK-47s approached Shrum's vehicle on a motorcycle and fired on the vehicle. Shrum was pronounced dead on the scene. Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed responsibility for the murder. The U.S. State Department designated AQAP as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2010.


At the time of his death, Shrum worked at the International Training and Development Center as an administrator and English teacher. He was living in Yemen with his wife and two young children.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:26 , dpa-AFX
Schäuble bekräftigt: Derzeit keine Hilfen für di [...]
17:16 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Porta Mondial AG / Preissteigerungen fü [...]
17:14 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Mutmaßlicher Vermittler im Unister [...]
17:13 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Evotec AG (engli [...]
17:10 , dpa-AFX
GlaxoSmithKline's New Woman CEO To Make [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...