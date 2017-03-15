FBI Director To Testify Before House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI Director James Comey will testify at a House Intelligence Committee hearing next Monday, Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.



, announced on Wednesday.

Nunes told reporters Comey will appear before the committee to discuss Russia' alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Comey is also expected to face questions about President Donald Trump's accusations that his phones were tapped by President Barack Obama.

However, Nunes said he has not seen any evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the Obama administration last year.

"We don't have any evidence that that took place and in fact I don't believe -- just in the last week of time, the people we've talked to -- I don't think there was an actual tap of Trump Tower," Nunes said.

Comey is also due to brief the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, an aide to Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told CNN.

