FBI Director Reportedly Asked Justice Dept. To Reject Trump's Wiretapping Claim

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US media quoted officials as saying that F.



B.I. Director James Comey asked the Justice Department at the weekend to publicly reject President Donald Trump's assertion that his predecessor Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Comey believed there was no evidence to support the claim, and must be corrected, according to the New York Times and NBC.

Comey made the request on Saturday to the Justice Department that it publicly rebut the president's allegations because it suggests that FBI broke the law, the media reported Sunday quoting senior American officials.

Neither F.B.I. nor the Justice Department commented on the sensitive issue.

The appeal by Comey, who is the most senior law enforcement official of the Obama era that the Trump administration retained, pits him against the President.

The latest controversy in US politics was ignited by Trump in a series of tweets Saturday.

Trump alleged that the incident took place in October, and a good lawyer could make a great case out of it.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy," Trump added.

He also alleged that the same Russian Ambassador that met Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone.

Obama's spokesperson Kevin Lewis denied the allegation, but Trump sought an inquiry on it.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM