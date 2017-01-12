FBI Actions In Clinton Email Investigation Under Review

Erweiterte Funktionen


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than two months after the presidential election, an investigation of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State is back in the headlines.


The Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed Thursday it has initiated a review of the FBI's handling of the investigation.


Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the review will examine a number of issues, including public communications by FBI Director James Comey.


After recommending no criminal charges against Clinton in July, Comey revealed shortly before the election that the investigation had been reopened.


While the FBI once again cleared Clinton of criminal charges, Democrats have claimed the news impacted the outcome of the election.


The review will also examine allegations that Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter Kadzik improperly disclosed non-public information to the Clinton campaign.


Horowitz said the review was initiated in response to requests from numerous Chairmen and Ranking Members of Congressional oversight committees, various organizations, and members of the public.


