FACC - New growth opportunities as market recovers

FACC is a market leader in lightweight composite materials for the aerospace industry and is well placed to benefit as the civil aircraft market recovers. The company is focused on delivering improved margins as volumes ramp back up across its product segments, supported by strong positions on leading new aircraft programmes and its clear technological edge. In addition, FACC is to develop the growing new market potentials such as unmanned air mobility and space where applying its technologies can add value to the development of new products.