FAA Introducing Data Comm Technology At JFK International Airport

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced Thursday that it is introducing Data Comm technology at JFK International Airport, one of the world's busiest airports.





Data Comm, the NextGen technology that is revolutionizing communication between air traffic controllers and pilots, will help to enhance safety and reduce departure delays at JFK airport.

The new technology supplements radio voice communication, enabling controllers and pilots to transmit important information including clearances, revised flight plans and advisories with the touch of a button.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

