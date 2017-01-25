Erweiterte Funktionen

F5 Networks Inc. Reveals 8% Increase In Q1 Profit




25.01.17 22:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc.

(FFIV) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $130.27 million, or $1.98 per share. This was up from $120.56 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $515.96 million. This was up from $489.49 million last year.


F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $130.27 Mln. vs. $120.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.98 vs. $1.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $515.96 Mln vs. $489.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $1.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $518 Mln - $528 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
145,75 $ 144,15 $ 1,60 $ +1,11% 25.01./23:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3156161024 922977 148,34 $ 86,03 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		133,56 € 0,00%  24.01.17
Berlin 134,35 € +2,58%  08:08
Frankfurt 134,344 € +2,57%  08:08
München 134,26 € +2,51%  08:00
Düsseldorf 133,00 € +1,59%  09:13
Nasdaq 145,75 $ +1,11%  22:00
Stuttgart 135,01 € 0,00%  21:36
  = Realtime
