F5 Networks Inc. Reveals 8% Increase In Q1 Profit
25.01.17 22:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc.
(FFIV) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $130.27 million, or $1.98 per share. This was up from $120.56 million, or $1.73 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $515.96 million. This was up from $489.49 million last year.
F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $130.27 Mln. vs. $120.56 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -EPS (Q1): $1.98 vs. $1.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $515.96 Mln vs. $489.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.95 - $1.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $518 Mln - $528 Mln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|145,75 $
|144,15 $
|1,60 $
|+1,11%
|25.01./23:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3156161024
|922977
|148,34 $
|86,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|133,56 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|134,35 €
|+2,58%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|134,344 €
|+2,57%
|08:08
|München
|134,26 €
|+2,51%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|133,00 €
|+1,59%
|09:13
|Nasdaq
|145,75 $
|+1,11%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|135,01 €
|0,00%
|21:36
