Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Exxon Mobil To Acquire Assets In Permian Basin




17.01.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM) said that it will more than double its Permian Basin resource to 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent through the acquisition of companies owned by the Bass family of Fort Worth, Texas, with an estimated resource of 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent in New Mexico's Delaware Basin, a highly prolific, oil-prone section of the Permian Basin.


ExxonMobil said that it will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion in ExxonMobil shares, and a series of additional contingent cash payments totaling up to $1 billion, to be paid beginning in 2020 and ending no later than 2032 commensurate with the development of the resource.


The acquired companies, which include the operating entity BOPCO, hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold, and production of more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day, about 70 percent of which is liquids. This includes about 250,000 acres of leasehold in the Permian Basin, the bulk of that in contiguous, held-by-production units in the New MexicoDelaware Basin, with more than 60 billion barrels of oil equivalent estimated in place. The companies also hold producing acreage in other areas in the United States.


ExxonMobil is producing approximately 140,000 net oil-equivalent barrels per day across its Permian Basin leasehold.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,90 $ 86,35 $ 0,55 $ +0,64% 17.01./17:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30231G1022 852549 95,55 $ 71,55 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,48 € -0,29%  16:59
NYSE 86,91 $ +0,65%  17:11
Hannover 81,02 € -0,16%  08:01
München 81,19 € -0,44%  10:54
Berlin 81,31 € -0,47%  15:50
Hamburg 81,02 € -0,48%  08:01
Stuttgart 81,298 € -0,50%  16:00
Frankfurt 81,21 € -0,52%  16:07
Düsseldorf 80,90 € -1,02%  09:41
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
58 Exxon: Einstieg nicht verpassen. 12.12.16
81 Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk. 10.12.16
4 Das schwarze Gold 11.03.16
1 Exxon Allzeithoch 100 $ übers. 03.01.14
16 Soros kauft Arch Coal (Kohle) . 28.11.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...