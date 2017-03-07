Erweiterte Funktionen

Exxon Mobil Plans To Spend $20 Bln On U.S. Gulf Coast Projects




07.03.17 04:56
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp.

(XOM) is expanding its manufacturing capacity along the U.S. Gulf Coast through planned investments of $20 billion over a 10-year period to take advantage of the American energy revolution, Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, said Monday.


The projects, at 11 proposed and existing sites, are expected to generate thousands of new high-paying jobs and $20 billion in increased economic activity in Texas and Louisiana, Woods said, highlighting the company's Growing the Gulf initiative in a keynote speech today at the CERAWeek 2017 conference.


Woods said that ExxonMobil's Gulf expansion projects are expected to provide long-term economic benefits to the region, noting the creation of direct employment opportunities and the multiplier effects of the company's investments.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,83 $ 82,46 $ 0,37 $ +0,45% 07.03./01:37
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30231G1022 852549 95,55 $ 80,76 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		78,26 € +0,63%  06.03.17
NYSE 82,83 $ +0,45%  06.03.17
Stuttgart 78,11 € 0,00%  06.03.17
Frankfurt 78,003 € -0,82%  06.03.17
München 77,93 € -1,30%  06.03.17
Hamburg 77,82 € -1,31%  06.03.17
Berlin 77,60 € -1,32%  06.03.17
Hannover 77,80 € -1,33%  06.03.17
Düsseldorf 77,00 € -2,35%  06.03.17
  = Realtime
