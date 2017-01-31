Exxon Mobil Corp. Bottom Line Falls 40% In Q4

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp.



(XOM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.

The company said its profit came in at $1.68 billion, or $0.41 per share. This was lower than $2.78 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $61.02 billion. This was up from $59.81 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $2.78 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $61.02 Bln vs. $59.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

