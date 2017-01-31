Exxon Mobil Corp. Bottom Line Falls 40% In Q4
31.01.17 14:20
dpa-AFX
IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp.
(XOM) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit came in at $1.68 billion, or $0.41 per share. This was lower than $2.78 billion, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $61.02 billion. This was up from $59.81 billion last year.
Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.68 Bln. vs. $2.78 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -39.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.41 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $61.02 Bln vs. $59.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,895 $
|84,86 $
|-0,965 $
|-1,14%
|31.01./17:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30231G1022
|852549
|95,55 $
|73,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,68 €
|-1,42%
|17:59
|München
|79,09 €
|-0,50%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|78,94 €
|-0,97%
|09:52
|NYSE
|83,895 $
|-1,14%
|17:44
|Stuttgart
|77,52 €
|-1,16%
|17:12
|Hannover
|79,09 €
|-1,21%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|79,09 €
|-1,33%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|76,938 €
|-2,44%
|17:01
|Berlin
|77,85 €
|-2,89%
|17:33
