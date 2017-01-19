Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":
ExxonMobil Drops Following Downgrade By UBS
19.01.17 19:33
dpa-AFX
IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM) has come under pressure during trading on Thursday, slumping by 1.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in two months.
The drop by shares of ExxonMobil comes after UBS downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral amid valuation concerns.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,78 $
|86,28 $
|-1,50 $
|-1,74%
|19.01./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30231G1022
|852549
|95,55 $
|71,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|79,81 €
|-1,59%
|20:32
|Berlin
|81,19 €
|-0,02%
|09:26
|Hamburg
|80,89 €
|-0,17%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|80,85 €
|-0,88%
|09:17
|München
|80,85 €
|-0,91%
|08:03
|Hannover
|80,89 €
|-1,25%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|79,839 €
|-1,31%
|18:47
|Stuttgart
|79,89 €
|-1,52%
|20:06
|NYSE
|84,78 $
|-1,74%
|20:42
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|58
|Exxon: Einstieg nicht verpassen.
|12.12.16
|81
|Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk.
|10.12.16
|4
|Das schwarze Gold
|11.03.16
|1
|Exxon Allzeithoch 100 $ übers.
|03.01.14
|16
|Soros kauft Arch Coal (Kohle) .
|28.11.13