ExxonMobil Drops Following Downgrade By UBS




19.01.17 19:33
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM) has come under pressure during trading on Thursday, slumping by 1.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in two months.


The drop by shares of ExxonMobil comes after UBS downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral amid valuation concerns.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
84,78 $ 86,28 $ -1,50 $ -1,74% 19.01./20:42
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30231G1022 852549 95,55 $ 71,55 $
