ExxonMobil Drops Following Downgrade By UBS

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM) has come under pressure during trading on Thursday, slumping by 1.5 percent to its lowest intraday level in two months.





The drop by shares of ExxonMobil comes after UBS downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral amid valuation concerns.

