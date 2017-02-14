Express Scripts Holding Company Reveals 8% Rise In Q4 Earnings
14.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX
COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $1.15 billion, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $1.06 billion, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $24.86 billion. This was down from $26.18 billion last year.
Express Scripts Holding Company earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $24.86 Bln vs. $26.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.0%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.34
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,63 $
|69,30 $
|0,33 $
|+0,48%
|14.02./22:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30219G1085
|A1JWJL
|80,02 $
|64,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|65,07 €
|-0,35%
|16:10
|Frankfurt
|65,073 €
|+1,41%
|16:57
|Berlin
|65,00 €
|+1,26%
|08:08
|München
|64,98 €
|+1,25%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|65,58 €
|+1,20%
|18:44
|Hamburg
|64,68 €
|+0,79%
|12:58
|Düsseldorf
|64,64 €
|+0,76%
|09:37
|Nasdaq
|69,63 $
|+0,48%
|22:00
