Express Scripts Holding Company Reveals 8% Rise In Q4 Earnings




14.02.17 22:28
dpa-AFX


COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $1.15 billion, or $1.88 per share. This was up from $1.06 billion, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.0% to $24.86 billion. This was down from $26.18 billion last year.


Express Scripts Holding Company earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.5% -EPS (Q4): $1.88 vs. $1.56 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q4): $24.86 Bln vs. $26.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.0%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 - $1.34


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



