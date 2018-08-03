Explosion nahe Krankenhaus in Hodeidah - Save the Children verurteilt Angriff auf das Schärfste

Berlin (ots) - Save the Children hat den Angriff auf ein wichtigesKrankenhaus in der jemenitischen Hafenstadt Hodeidah am Freitagscharf verurteilt. Am Abend zuvor hatte sich in unmittelbarer Nähedes Hospitals, wo die Kinderrechtsorganisation einDiphtherie-Behandlungszentrum unterhält, mindestens eine Explosionereignet. Dutzende Menschen seien getötet worden, erklärten dieörtlichen Behörden. Es gebe mehr als hundert Verletzte. "Wir sindernsthaft besorgt, dass Menschen, die im Krankenhaus Hilfe suchen,möglicherweise nicht sicher sind", sagt Tamer Kirolos, Länderdirektorvon Save the Children im Jemen. "Erst vor ein paar Tagen gab es einenLuftangriff, der ein paar hundert Meter entfernt war. Das zeigt, wieinstabil und unsicher die Situation geworden ist.""Wir verurteilen auf das Schärfste jegliche Angriffe aufZivilisten und fordern alle Konfliktparteien auf, die internationalenMenschenrechtsgesetze einzuhalten", sagte Kirolos weiter. Es istzwingend notwendig, dass alle Parteien ihre Bemühungen verstärken,ein Friedensabkommen zu schließen und eine dauerhafte Lösung zufinden, die den Menschen Jemens, die viel zu viel gelitten haben,Frieden und Würde zurückgeben wird. "Die vollständige Pressemitteilung und Ansprechpartner in Englisch:Explosions reported near Save the Children-supported hospital inHodeidah, as port city sees fresh violenceAt least one explosion went off in the vicinity of Hodeidah's mainhospital on Thursday evening, where Save the Children runs adiphtheria treatment centre.Our staff, some of whom were near the area when the blastsoccurred, reported chaos and captured videos of smoke rising up fromthe streets. We have as yet to confirm reports that civilians havebeen killed and injured in the attack but are extremely concernedthat the area may not be safe for civilians and that hospitals willnot be able to cope with any large influx of wounded.A Save the Children staff member in Hodeidah who witnessed theincident described what he saw:"A bomb exploded just outside the hospital, on the street. Thenthere was another explosion towards the back. I saw people runningand bodies in the street."Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children's Yemen Country Director, visitedAl Thawrah Hospital just days earlier. He said:"This is the largest government hospital in Hodeidah and Save theChildren runs a diphtheria centre there where we work to save livesin one of the poorest and hardest-hit parts of Yemen."We're seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe forcivilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not besafe. Just a few days ago, there was an airstrike that hit a fewhundred metres away - showing just how unstable and unsafe thesituation there has become."It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack andthat people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in thiskind of violence. We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians andcall on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanrights law. It is imperative that all the parties step up theirefforts to strike a peace deal and find a durable solution that willrestore peace and dignity to the people of Yemen who have sufferedfar too much already."Spokespeople and staff are available for interviews in HodeidahPressekontakt:in London:Simona Sikimicsimonia.sikimic@savethechildren.org+44 7760 221890 to arrange an interview today or over the weekend.Save the Children Deutschland e.V.Press office - Jutta KrammTel.: +49 (30) 27 59 59 79 - 120Mail: presse@savethechildren.deOriginal-Content von: Save the Children Deutschland e.V., übermittelt durch news aktuell