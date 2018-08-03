Erweiterte Funktionen
Explosion nahe Krankenhaus in Hodeidah - Save the Children verurteilt Angriff auf das Schärfste
03.08.18 15:24
news aktuell
Berlin (ots) - Save the Children hat den Angriff auf ein wichtiges
Krankenhaus in der jemenitischen Hafenstadt Hodeidah am Freitag
scharf verurteilt. Am Abend zuvor hatte sich in unmittelbarer Nähe
des Hospitals, wo die Kinderrechtsorganisation ein
Diphtherie-Behandlungszentrum unterhält, mindestens eine Explosion
ereignet. Dutzende Menschen seien getötet worden, erklärten die
örtlichen Behörden. Es gebe mehr als hundert Verletzte. "Wir sind
ernsthaft besorgt, dass Menschen, die im Krankenhaus Hilfe suchen,
möglicherweise nicht sicher sind", sagt Tamer Kirolos, Länderdirektor
von Save the Children im Jemen. "Erst vor ein paar Tagen gab es einen
Luftangriff, der ein paar hundert Meter entfernt war. Das zeigt, wie
instabil und unsicher die Situation geworden ist."
"Wir verurteilen auf das Schärfste jegliche Angriffe auf
Zivilisten und fordern alle Konfliktparteien auf, die internationalen
Menschenrechtsgesetze einzuhalten", sagte Kirolos weiter. Es ist
zwingend notwendig, dass alle Parteien ihre Bemühungen verstärken,
ein Friedensabkommen zu schließen und eine dauerhafte Lösung zu
finden, die den Menschen Jemens, die viel zu viel gelitten haben,
Frieden und Würde zurückgeben wird. "
Die vollständige Pressemitteilung und Ansprechpartner in Englisch:
Explosions reported near Save the Children-supported hospital in
Hodeidah, as port city sees fresh violence
At least one explosion went off in the vicinity of Hodeidah's main
hospital on Thursday evening, where Save the Children runs a
diphtheria treatment centre.
Our staff, some of whom were near the area when the blasts
occurred, reported chaos and captured videos of smoke rising up from
the streets. We have as yet to confirm reports that civilians have
been killed and injured in the attack but are extremely concerned
that the area may not be safe for civilians and that hospitals will
not be able to cope with any large influx of wounded.
A Save the Children staff member in Hodeidah who witnessed the
incident described what he saw:
"A bomb exploded just outside the hospital, on the street. Then
there was another explosion towards the back. I saw people running
and bodies in the street."
Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children's Yemen Country Director, visited
Al Thawrah Hospital just days earlier. He said:
"This is the largest government hospital in Hodeidah and Save the
Children runs a diphtheria centre there where we work to save lives
in one of the poorest and hardest-hit parts of Yemen.
"We're seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe for
civilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not be
safe. Just a few days ago, there was an airstrike that hit a few
hundred metres away - showing just how unstable and unsafe the
situation there has become.
"It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack and
that people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in this
kind of violence. We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and
call on all parties to the conflict to respect international human
rights law. It is imperative that all the parties step up their
efforts to strike a peace deal and find a durable solution that will
restore peace and dignity to the people of Yemen who have suffered
far too much already."
Spokespeople and staff are available for interviews in Hodeidah
Pressekontakt:
in London:
Simona Sikimic
simonia.sikimic@savethechildren.org
+44 7760 221890 to arrange an interview today or over the weekend.
Save the Children Deutschland e.V.
Press office - Jutta Kramm
Tel.: +49 (30) 27 59 59 79 - 120
Mail: presse@savethechildren.de
Original-Content von: Save the Children Deutschland e.V., übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Krankenhaus in der jemenitischen Hafenstadt Hodeidah am Freitag
scharf verurteilt. Am Abend zuvor hatte sich in unmittelbarer Nähe
des Hospitals, wo die Kinderrechtsorganisation ein
Diphtherie-Behandlungszentrum unterhält, mindestens eine Explosion
ereignet. Dutzende Menschen seien getötet worden, erklärten die
örtlichen Behörden. Es gebe mehr als hundert Verletzte. "Wir sind
ernsthaft besorgt, dass Menschen, die im Krankenhaus Hilfe suchen,
möglicherweise nicht sicher sind", sagt Tamer Kirolos, Länderdirektor
von Save the Children im Jemen. "Erst vor ein paar Tagen gab es einen
Luftangriff, der ein paar hundert Meter entfernt war. Das zeigt, wie
instabil und unsicher die Situation geworden ist."
"Wir verurteilen auf das Schärfste jegliche Angriffe auf
Zivilisten und fordern alle Konfliktparteien auf, die internationalen
Menschenrechtsgesetze einzuhalten", sagte Kirolos weiter. Es ist
zwingend notwendig, dass alle Parteien ihre Bemühungen verstärken,
ein Friedensabkommen zu schließen und eine dauerhafte Lösung zu
finden, die den Menschen Jemens, die viel zu viel gelitten haben,
Frieden und Würde zurückgeben wird. "
Die vollständige Pressemitteilung und Ansprechpartner in Englisch:
Explosions reported near Save the Children-supported hospital in
Hodeidah, as port city sees fresh violence
At least one explosion went off in the vicinity of Hodeidah's main
hospital on Thursday evening, where Save the Children runs a
diphtheria treatment centre.
Our staff, some of whom were near the area when the blasts
occurred, reported chaos and captured videos of smoke rising up from
the streets. We have as yet to confirm reports that civilians have
been killed and injured in the attack but are extremely concerned
that the area may not be safe for civilians and that hospitals will
not be able to cope with any large influx of wounded.
A Save the Children staff member in Hodeidah who witnessed the
incident described what he saw:
"A bomb exploded just outside the hospital, on the street. Then
there was another explosion towards the back. I saw people running
and bodies in the street."
Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children's Yemen Country Director, visited
Al Thawrah Hospital just days earlier. He said:
"This is the largest government hospital in Hodeidah and Save the
Children runs a diphtheria centre there where we work to save lives
in one of the poorest and hardest-hit parts of Yemen.
"We're seriously concerned that the area is simply not safe for
civilians and that people seeking help at the hospital may not be
safe. Just a few days ago, there was an airstrike that hit a few
hundred metres away - showing just how unstable and unsafe the
situation there has become.
"It is unacceptable that civilians are coming under attack and
that people simply walking the streets are getting caught up in this
kind of violence. We strongly condemn any attacks on civilians and
call on all parties to the conflict to respect international human
rights law. It is imperative that all the parties step up their
efforts to strike a peace deal and find a durable solution that will
restore peace and dignity to the people of Yemen who have suffered
far too much already."
Spokespeople and staff are available for interviews in Hodeidah
Pressekontakt:
in London:
Simona Sikimic
simonia.sikimic@savethechildren.org
+44 7760 221890 to arrange an interview today or over the weekend.
Save the Children Deutschland e.V.
Press office - Jutta Kramm
Tel.: +49 (30) 27 59 59 79 - 120
Mail: presse@savethechildren.de
Original-Content von: Save the Children Deutschland e.V., übermittelt durch news aktuell
presseportal.de
Aktuell