Erweiterte Funktionen



Expert.ai - Growth in focus areas




05.10.21 09:38
Edison Investment Research

Expert.ai reported 11% y-o-y revenue growth in H121, and as a result of the focus on product development and strengthening the sales and marketing function the EBITDA loss widened to €7.0m from €4.6m in H120. We maintain our forecasts for FY21, which assume similar seasonality to previous years. The planned shift in listing from AIM Italia to Borsa Italiana should widen the potential investor audience for expert.ai and improve liquidity.

