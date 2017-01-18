Experian Q3 Revenues Rise; Maintains FY Forecast
18.01.17 08:26
dpa-AFX
DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 4%.
At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 6%, while organic revenue growth was 4%.
Looking ahead, the company noted that if current exchange rates prevail through to the end of the year, it expects a resulting headwind to Benchmark EBIT of approximately 1% for the full year.
In North America, third-quarter organic revenue growth was 3% and total revenue growth from ongoing activities was 7%. Latin America delivered another strong performance with organic revenue growth of 8% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth in the UK and Ireland was 2% at constant exchange rates.
Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Looking ahead, our guidance for the full year is unchanged. At a Group level and at constant currencies, we expect organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit range, to deliver stable margins while investing for growth, and further progress in Benchmark earnings per share."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,312 €
|18,348 €
|-0,036 €
|-0,20%
|18.01./09:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B19NLV48
|A0KDZM
|18,63 €
|13,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,822 €
|-2,18%
|09:07
|München
|18,325 €
|+0,33%
|08:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|19,61 $
|+0,26%
|17.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|18,135 €
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Berlin
|18,27 €
|-0,08%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|18,312 €
|-0,20%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|17,481 €
|-3,59%
|09:42