Expedia Inc. Q4 Income Rises 71%
09.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX
BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $182.9 million, or $1.17 per share. This was higher than $106.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.09 billion. This was up from $1.70 billion last year.
Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $182.9 Mln. vs. $106.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|123,25 $
|122,84 $
|0,41 $
|+0,33%
|09.02./22:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30212P3038
|A1JRLJ
|133,55 $
|89,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|116,00 €
|+0,81%
|21:19
|Düsseldorf
|115,35 €
|+1,08%
|17:18
|Hamburg
|114,44 €
|+0,43%
|08:10
|Nasdaq
|123,25 $
|+0,33%
|22:00
|München
|114,43 €
|+0,24%
|08:06
|Berlin
|114,39 €
|+0,17%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|114,367 €
|+0,09%
|09:02
|Stuttgart
|115,82 €
|0,00%
|20:05
