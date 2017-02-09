Erweiterte Funktionen

Expedia Inc. Q4 Income Rises 71%




09.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX


BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $182.9 million, or $1.17 per share. This was higher than $106.7 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to $2.09 billion. This was up from $1.70 billion last year.


Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $182.9 Mln. vs. $106.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 71.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.17 vs. $0.77 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $2.09 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




