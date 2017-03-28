Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 28 March 2017 Vast Resources plc ("Vast" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

VAST Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company with operating mines in Romania and Zimbabwe, announces that, pursuant to the issue of warrants to subscribers to the open offer completed on 1 August 2016 (the "Open Offer Warrants"), certain holders of Open Offer Warrants have elected to exercise 87,593 Open Offer Warrants.



Each Open Offer Warrant entitles the holder to one ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share. Notice of exercise of the Warrants was received by Vast today. Accordingly the Company has today issued 87,593 new Ordinary Shares. £437.97 has been received by the Company as a result of the exercise of the Open Offer Warrants.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange plc for 87,593 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market with admission expected to occur on or around 4 April 2017 ("Admission"). The issued new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission, the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 4,663,404,459 Ordinary Shares. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. 4,663,404,459 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastresourcesplc.com or please contact:

Vast Resources plc Roy Pitchford (Chief Executive Officer) +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser www.beaumontcornish.com Roland Cornish +44 (0) 020 7628 3396 James Biddle

Brandon Hill Capital Ltd - Joint Broker www.brandonhillcapital.com Jonathan Evans +44 (0) 20 3463 5016

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Ltd - Joint Broker www.pcorpfin.com Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

St Brides Partners Ltd www.stbridespartners.co.uk Susie Geliher +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Charlotte Page

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Vast Resources plc via GlobeNewswire

A0J3GBB142P69R16

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM